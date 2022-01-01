About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Introductory statistics, introductory financial economics, and R programming

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build an investment factor model using regression methodology

  • Employ optimization algorithm using R standard library

  • Explain the portfolio performance

Skills you will gain

  • Build an investment factor model using regression methodology.
  • Explain the portfolio performance.
  • Employ optimization algorithm using R standard library.
Beginner Level

Introductory statistics, introductory financial economics, and R programming

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Sungkyunkwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Analyzing Past Returns and Forecasting Future Returns

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Understanding the Risk Using Factors

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 68 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Portfolio Analysis and Optimization

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Performance Analysis

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

