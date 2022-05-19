DA
Jan 5, 2022
Very good course to understand the different ways of measuring and managing Market risk.
CS
Dec 22, 2021
Awesome course!! This will look good on the resume and help secure a better job for me.
By Samuel K•
May 19, 2022
The course is well desined, organized, and delivered with complex concepts being broken down making it easy to grasp. It covers relevant topics of market risk management with practical projects to illustratre the mechanism and analysis of investment risk portfolios (V-a-r, expected short-fall). I recommend it.
By lance m•
Apr 28, 2022
Good course for understanding basics of market risk, and all the statistical measures and assumptions. Wish there were a little bit more intensive computational examples in excel or maybe R, but overall a great course.
By Deepak K A•
Jan 6, 2022
By Charles S•
Dec 23, 2021
By Mousa J G•
May 21, 2022
THANKS
By Hussein D A•
Jan 7, 2022
