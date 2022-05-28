The Risk Management Framework (RMF) provides a disciplined, structured and flexible process for managing security and privacy risk. It includes information security categorization; control selection, implementation and assessment; system and common control authorizations; and continuous monitoring. It includes activities to prepare organizations to execute the framework at appropriate risk management levels. This learning path explains the RMF steps and its processes (aka tasks) which link essential risk management processes at the system level to risk management processes at the organization level. This learning path explains the Risk Management Framework (RMF) and its processes and provides guidance for applying the RMF to information systems and organizations.
This course is part of the Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Legal and regulatory
Laws Policies and Regulations
Integrated Organization Wide Risk Management
Risk Management Framework Phases
About the Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization
Gain a holistic understanding of NIST cybersecurity fundamentals. You will learn about the RMF process and managing risk by identifying, assessing and responding to risk. Additionally, you will learn how to use the framework to assess an organization's cybersecurity risk and the steps to implement or improve a cybersecurity program. You will deep dive in to the NIST 800-171 document where you will learn how to understand each of the 110 requirements and how to satisfy each of them. You will learn ow to create a Body of Evidence (BOE) including Organizational Policy or Procedures; a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM). Upon completion of this course, you will have the knowledge and skills to implement the controls required by the NIST 800-171 framework and build your BOE.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.