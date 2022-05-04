This course will help you to build a basic understanding of NIST cybersecurity fundamentals. You will learn about the RMF process and managing risk by identifying, assessing and responding to risk. Additionally, you will learn how to use the framework to assess an organization's cybersecurity risk and the steps to implement or improve a cybersecurity program. The Cybersecurity Framework skill path introduces the framework for improving infrastructure cybersecurity.
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
NIST Cybersecurity Basics
Cybersecurity Framework Components
Risk Management
Cybersecurity Framework Core Functions
Very straight forward. Would appreciate a quiz every week to review if we understood the lectures.
About the Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization
Gain a holistic understanding of NIST cybersecurity fundamentals. You will learn about the RMF process and managing risk by identifying, assessing and responding to risk. Additionally, you will learn how to use the framework to assess an organization's cybersecurity risk and the steps to implement or improve a cybersecurity program. You will deep dive in to the NIST 800-171 document where you will learn how to understand each of the 110 requirements and how to satisfy each of them. You will learn ow to create a Body of Evidence (BOE) including Organizational Policy or Procedures; a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM). Upon completion of this course, you will have the knowledge and skills to implement the controls required by the NIST 800-171 framework and build your BOE.
