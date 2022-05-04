About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

NIST Cybersecurity Basics

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
2

Week 2

24 minutes to complete

Cybersecurity Framework Components

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Risk Management

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Cybersecurity Framework Core Functions

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 61 min)

