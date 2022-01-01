No prior experience required.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization does not have any projects. You have learned about the RMF process and managing risk by identifying, assessing and responding to risk, as well as how to use the framework to assess an organization's cybersecurity risk and the steps to implement or improve a cybersecurity program. This specialization does not have any projects.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
NIST CSF
This course will help you to build a basic understanding of NIST cybersecurity fundamentals. You will learn about the RMF process and managing risk by identifying, assessing and responding to risk. Additionally, you will learn how to use the framework to assess an organization's cybersecurity risk and the steps to implement or improve a cybersecurity program. The Cybersecurity Framework skill path introduces the framework for improving infrastructure cybersecurity.
NIST DoD RMF
The Risk Management Framework (RMF) provides a disciplined, structured and flexible process for managing security and privacy risk. It includes information security categorization; control selection, implementation and assessment; system and common control authorizations; and continuous monitoring. It includes activities to prepare organizations to execute the framework at appropriate risk management levels. This learning path explains the RMF steps and its processes (aka tasks) which link essential risk management processes at the system level to risk management processes at the organization level. This learning path explains the Risk Management Framework (RMF) and its processes and provides guidance for applying the RMF to information systems and organizations.
NIST 800-171
NIST SP 800-171 is a cybersecurity framework of 110 controls in 14 families published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This learning path will teach you how to comply with the requirements of NIST 800-171. You will understand what CUI is and how to identify it; what a nonfederal information systems is; how to understand each of the 110 requirements in the framework and satisfy each of them if necessary; how to create a Body of Evidence (BOE) including Organizational Policy or Procedures; a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM). Upon completion of this course, you will have the knowledge and skills to implement the controls required by the NIST 800-171 framework and build your BOE.
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
