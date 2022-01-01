About this Specialization

Gain a holistic understanding of NIST cybersecurity fundamentals. You will learn about the RMF process and managing risk by identifying, assessing and responding to risk. Additionally, you will learn how to use the framework to assess an organization's cybersecurity risk and the steps to implement or improve a cybersecurity program. You will deep dive in to the NIST 800-171 document where you will learn how to understand each of the 110 requirements and how to satisfy each of them. You will learn ow to create a Body of Evidence (BOE) including Organizational Policy or Procedures; a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM). Upon completion of this course, you will have the knowledge and skills to implement the controls required by the NIST 800-171 framework and build your BOE.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

NIST CSF

NIST DoD RMF

NIST 800-171

