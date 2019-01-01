Dave Hatter is an accomplished, enthusiastic, award-winning technology professional and servant leader with nearly 30 years of software development, cybersecurity, and project management experience. He has earned numerous industry certifications including CISSP, CCSP, CSSLP, Security+, Network+, MS Azure Fundamentals, PMP, PMI-ACP, PMI-PBA, PSM 1, PSD 1, and ITIL Foundation V3 and holds a BS in Information Systems from NKU. Dave has delivered more than 200 successful software solutions earning nearly 60 testimonial letters from his clients. Additionally, he has written or contributed to 12 technology books, written more than 100 technology related articles for publications including the Cincinnati Business Courier, the Boston Business Journal and the Kentucky Post, and has been quoted in many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Money, MSNBC, Salon, Reader’s Digest, Business Insider, The Street, The Ladders, Dice.com, InfoWorld, ComputerWorld, CIO, CSO, CIO Update, Search CIO, Digital Trends, Tech Beacon, CyberNews, Lifewire and GearBrain. He currently serves as a cybersecurity advisor for Top50VPN. Libertas Technologies, the software development company Dave founded in 2001, was honored with many awards, but he is especially proud of winning the Cincinnati Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics in 2007. Libertas Technologies was acquired by Definity Partners in October 2012. Dave is now a Cyber Security Consultant at Intrust IT, where he works with clients to educate them about cyber security risks and to help them defend their assets. Dave is a regular on-air contributor on WXIX (FOX19) and Local 12 (WKRC-TV) and he can be heard every Friday morning at 6:30 AM on 55KRC’s “Tech Friday” with host Brian Thomas. He has appeared as an expert in more than 1,500 interviews on many other outlets including Bloomberg Financial, WCPO, WLWT, 700 WLW, WVXU, WNKU and Spectrum News 1. You can view nearly 250 TV interviews here: https://www.youtube.com/davehatter. Dave is a sought-after speaker and has delivered dozens of seminars for organizations including itSMF, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, Greater Cincinnati Better Business Bureau, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Cincinnati AMA, PMI Southwest Ohio, PMI Dayton/Miami Valley, PMI Central Ohio, and The Goering Center. He has served as an adjunct instructor at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College for nearly 16 years teaching nearly 1,000 students in a variety of software engineering and IT courses. He has also taught at the University of Cincinnati and Gateway Community and Technical College. Dave believes in community service and has served as Mayor of Fort Wright, Kentucky since 2015 after serving eight terms on the Fort Wright City Council. He has also served on many boards including the NKY Chamber of Commerce, the Cincinnati BBB, The Council of BBBs, PMI Southwest Ohio Chapter, NKU Alumni Council and Parish Kitchen. He is a member of Infragard, MS-ISAC, The NKU Business Informatics Advisory Council, The Cincinnati State Center for Innovative Technologies Advisory Committee, and the Gateway College of Information Technology Advisory Committee. Dave is a graduate of Leadership Cincinnati, Leadership Kentucky, Leadership Northern Kentucky and is a member of the Cincinnati Business Courier’s “Forty Under 40”, Class of 2003. He was named the 2006 NKU College of Informatics Outstanding Alumnus 2006, 1997 NKU Young Alumnus and a comSpark 2018 Rising Tech Star and the Kentucky League of Cities 2020 Elected Official of the Year. For more detailed information, please visit http://www.linkedin.com/in/davehatter.