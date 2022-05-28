NIST SP 800-171 is a cybersecurity framework of 110 controls in 14 families published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This learning path will teach you how to comply with the requirements of NIST 800-171. You will understand what CUI is and how to identify it; what a nonfederal information systems is; how to understand each of the 110 requirements in the framework and satisfy each of them if necessary; how to create a Body of Evidence (BOE) including Organizational Policy or Procedures; a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM). Upon completion of this course, you will have the knowledge and skills to implement the controls required by the NIST 800-171 framework and build your BOE.
This course is part of the Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Review the DFARS Requirement that led to NIST 800-171
Understanding the NIST 800-171 Controls
Understand and Create Policies and Plans
Create and SSP for Implemented Controls
About the Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization
Gain a holistic understanding of NIST cybersecurity fundamentals. You will learn about the RMF process and managing risk by identifying, assessing and responding to risk. Additionally, you will learn how to use the framework to assess an organization's cybersecurity risk and the steps to implement or improve a cybersecurity program. You will deep dive in to the NIST 800-171 document where you will learn how to understand each of the 110 requirements and how to satisfy each of them. You will learn ow to create a Body of Evidence (BOE) including Organizational Policy or Procedures; a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM). Upon completion of this course, you will have the knowledge and skills to implement the controls required by the NIST 800-171 framework and build your BOE.
