About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Review the DFARS Requirement that led to NIST 800-171

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Understanding the NIST 800-171 Controls

1 hour to complete
15 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
3

Week 3

16 minutes to complete

Understand and Create Policies and Plans

16 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Create and SSP for Implemented Controls

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min)

About the Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework Specialization

Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

