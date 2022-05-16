Learner Reviews & Feedback for NIST 800-171 by Infosec
About the Course
NIST SP 800-171 is a cybersecurity framework of 110 controls in 14 families published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This learning path will teach you how to comply with the requirements of NIST 800-171. You will understand what CUI is and how to identify it; what a nonfederal information systems is; how to understand each of the 110 requirements in the framework and satisfy each of them if necessary; how to create a Body of Evidence (BOE) including Organizational Policy or Procedures; a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM). Upon completion of this course, you will have the knowledge and skills to implement the controls required by the NIST 800-171 framework and build your BOE....
By Eric S
May 16, 2022
The material was outdated, but still useful as a general overview. The test was absolutely emabarrassing and useless.