By Rodolfo H•
Apr 5, 2022
The course is very good, it addresses the concepts in a very detailed way. The knowledge of the teacher is noted.
Although I have experience in NIST 800-30, I learned a lot, I am very comfortable with the knowledge I have acquired. I appreciate the scholarship you have given me.
Suggestion:
1) It would be possible to do 4 exams, since the course has approximately 170 Slides / 96 pages. Besides the questions are quite detailed.
a) CSF Component (Core, Tiers and Profiles)
b) Risk Management Frameworks
c) Nist Cybersecurity Frameworks ( Functions, Categories, Sub categories and )
d) 7 Steps CSF Process 2) Some slides are very small (Resource and budget decision making (GAPS)) 3) It would be possible to have a copy of some Resource and budget decision making (GAPS) slides, since there is a lot of experience with them.
By MOHAMMED V S•
Apr 3, 2022
EXCELLENT 5 START RATING
By Imad N H•
Dec 21, 2021
excellent
By SORONGON, J D•
May 5, 2022
Very straight forward. Would appreciate a quiz every week to review if we understood the lectures.
By John B•
May 9, 2022
I'm disapointed. This is more of a "books on tape" course. Of course I can read the specifications myself! I don't want someone to just drone an info dump. I realize that the framework is descriptive by nature, but I want prescriptive examples taken from the lecturers real-world experience, even if it is just an idealized scenario walk-through for an admitedly idealized organization. Very few sentances begin with "For example..."
By Paolo C•
Dec 10, 2021
Bad support slides and a "reader" teacher