This course will help you to build a basic understanding of NIST cybersecurity fundamentals. You will learn about the RMF process and managing risk by identifying, assessing and responding to risk. Additionally, you will learn how to use the framework to assess an organization's cybersecurity risk and the steps to implement or improve a cybersecurity program. The Cybersecurity Framework skill path introduces the framework for improving infrastructure cybersecurity....
By Rodolfo H

Apr 5, 2022

The course is very good, it addresses the concepts in a very detailed way. The knowledge of the teacher is noted.

Although I have experience in NIST 800-30, I learned a lot, I am very comfortable with the knowledge I have acquired. I appreciate the scholarship you have given me.

Suggestion:

1) It would be possible to do 4 exams, since the course has approximately 170 Slides / 96 pages. Besides the questions are quite detailed.

a) CSF Component (Core, Tiers and Profiles)

b) Risk Management Frameworks

c) Nist Cybersecurity Frameworks ( Functions, Categories, Sub categories and )

d) 7 Steps CSF Process 2) Some slides are very small (Resource and budget decision making (GAPS)) 3) It would be possible to have a copy of some Resource and budget decision making (GAPS) slides, since there is a lot of experience with them.

By MOHAMMED V S

Apr 3, 2022

EXCELLENT 5 START RATING

By Imad N H

Dec 21, 2021

excellent

By SORONGON, J D

May 5, 2022

Very straight forward. Would appreciate a quiz every week to review if we understood the lectures.

By John B

May 9, 2022

I'm disapointed. T​his is more of a "books on tape" course. Of course I can read the specifications myself! I don't want someone to just drone an info dump. I realize that the framework is descriptive by nature, but I want prescriptive examples taken from the lecturers real-world experience, even if it is just an idealized scenario walk-through for an admitedly idealized organization. Very few sentances begin with "For example..."

By Paolo C

Dec 10, 2021

Bad support slides and a "reader" teacher

