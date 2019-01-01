Learner Reviews & Feedback for Dominant Risk Management Standards and Frameworks by University System of Georgia
About the Course
Organizations with little experience in risk management will want to look to national and international organizations for guidance in designing and implementing their risk management efforts. There are two dominant organizations that offer guidance in this area: the U.S. National Institute for Standards in Technology (NIST) and the International Standards Organization.
This course examines the risk management frameworks and standards offered by these organization and then discusses other available approaches. The course concludes with a discussion of applications and tools to support the organization’s risk management effort....