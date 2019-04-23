JC
Aug 19, 2020
Curso perfeito em todos os aspectos, me introduziu ao mercado financeiro e me fez querer escolher essa área para atuar. Robert Shiller merece o posto de maiores economistas que temos, pessoa incrível.
SK
May 9, 2020
This course is so useful to know about finance in depth it gives more examples about the finance . It help to make more decision in finance market. It also motivate students to attract towards finance
By James R•
Apr 23, 2019
This course is virtually worthless. I couldn't follow the lectures, and I have a PhD and have been a tenured professor for almost two decades. The online course is based on snippets taken from face-to-face lectures and breakout sessions, and the result is utter incoherence. The instructor frequently refers to concepts that have not yet been encountered in the online version of the course; makes extensive use of mathematical notations and formulas whose variables are never properly explained; and generally does a poor job of explaining the material. This online version of the Yale course was obviously slapped together with very little thought and production value; it's one of those unsuccessful attempts to bring in revenue on the cheap, creating an online version out of existing face-to-face material, rather than building a real online course from scratch. This was wasted money and time. This attempt to capitalize on the Yale brand is pathetic.
By Sanam P•
Oct 22, 2017
This course was horrible! The Content was very disoriented and unclear. Videos were distorted, and jumping from one topic to another. There was no sense of continuity. One can not say this was a course from Yale...
By Marco v•
Nov 24, 2019
Mr. Shiller is a nice professor, but this course has many flaws so I did not complete it.
First of all, it's almost entirely focused on the U.S. situation, so it's not really suitable for worldwide users.
Then, it's quite disorganized. Lectures don't follow a logical thread and are put in a confused order. Quizzes have even some questions completely unrelated to the material of the previous lectures. I think Yale should provide better courses.
Moreover, it's quite old (2016) so it's not updated to current events.
By Andrea S•
Mar 21, 2018
Basic 360 degree course on financial markets, recommended even for experienced financial professionals as Prof. Shiller could give you a different perspective on how modern financial economies work.
By Brendan F•
Jan 29, 2019
Terrible lecturer. Maybe he should retire. He can't stay on point. Lectures are unwatchable - except for the beautiful auditorium stage.
By Megumi K•
Jun 3, 2020
Through this course, I have learned not only technical financial terms but much deeper meaning of the financial markets which I always wanted to understand. I feel very lucky that I took this course.
By Eli•
Sep 18, 2017
This course was aweful! I feel like I didnt learn anything useful. The information is very superficial. The math that is applied at some points is not well explained. The overall course lacks structure and substance. The quizes were just terrible. Please dont waste your time with this.
By Shakeel k•
May 10, 2020
By Alexander v D•
Aug 27, 2017
Great introductory course. Prof. Schiller's enthusiasm and style make it a pleasure to watch. Also the TA's and the group discussions interspersed in the course make it a very personable experience.
By Erik M•
Nov 4, 2018
This was really a great experience. A course taught by a valued teach. Enjoyed it all the way though I would have liked more mathematical and theoretical models. But then where do you end in a MOOC ?
By Doan T L•
May 26, 2019
It’s a good online course in Finance that I have never learned before. I have gained the basic knowledge of financial markets and their applications in reality. Absolutely right, finance is not just about making money that I thought before joining in this course, and as a popular opinion as well, it is more than that, it has much more meaningful. This course has brought to me the necessary skills to make more rational decisions in my life, in my future career, I think. It’s also helped me to realize how I should work in this sector to serve the right purposes, to make the people living around me to be better. And it’s true that educational finance is very important to everyone. Professor Robert Shiller is an amazing teacher, many thanks to Professor Robert Shiller and Yale’s Financial Markets Course team. I highly recommend taking this course!
By Sebastian S•
Jan 5, 2020
I was expecting more from the course. It is very unstrucuted and even misses a complete table of contents. Having paid for this course I would also have expected some manuscripts or at least a copy of the (rather unusable) slides.
However the course gives a broad overview of financial topics and probably also mentions most of the concepts of key words. Unfortunately, Prof. Shiller fails to give adequate and precise definitions most of the time. They could have been included in the slides to help the students to learn in a more strucured manner.
Probably the best thing about the course (for me) was that he recommended to read Nassim Taleb's works, which I did, and his books (in combination with reading up on definitions on wikipedia) really offer a lot more understanding than this course.
I would recommended to consult anyone to consult a standard text-book on finance and the works of Nassim Taleb to spice things up, rather than to take this course.
By João P D d C•
Aug 20, 2020
By Ibnu N H•
Mar 10, 2021
This course is easy to follow and interesting. Professor Shiller is very motivating. It not teaching about finance but more importantly how finance can build a better life for all. Really recommended.
By Tiyash B•
May 2, 2018
A great introductory level course which is recommended for anyone with a remote interest in finance irrespective of whether they have a background in finance or economics. The strongest point of this course is the simplicity with which it conveys the importance and relevance of finance in today's world. The instructor and his team have taken great care to introduce topics in a manner simple enough for anyone to understand. While the course content may not go very in-depth into how a particular stock market works, or how particular stocks move, it provides great insight into why the stock market is necessary and relevant in our current society and how human behavior and its expression through policy and law can result in both financial progress and also crisis.
If you are reading this review and wondering whether you should take this course or not, let me tell you that i pondered for over a year before actually taking this course since i did not have any background in finance or economics. However, if i could talk to myself a year ago, i would say, 'Just Do It'. If you have some time in your hands, this course can be easily completed within a week. So go ahead, channel your powers of binge-watching, translate it into binge-learning and just start this course. I am certain you will enjoy learning about these new topics at a fundamental level, and can even possibly finish this course within a few days if you are really up for a challenge. All the best to you!
By Stefano E•
Mar 16, 2019
Probably the best financial market course on coursera. Intense and very rich in content. Too much, though. Many topics would require more than a 10 minute video to be properly understood, and some lectures were difficult to follow. I'd probably reduce the content and focus on less topics but giving them more time.
By Aniket G•
May 19, 2019
It was not very interesting. The course needs to be more self-explanatory, with real world examples, and not dull
By Ahmed, A M•
Sep 25, 2020
The Professor was very knowledgeable and carried the class along with him. He made the course very easy for me even though the course was long. I want to use this opportunity to say thank you to him.
By Aayushi a•
Jun 16, 2020
By James N•
Jun 7, 2019
From a knowledge perspective, I have learned a lot about financial markets, why various financial instruments exist, and the applications/implications of them. With all due respect to the lecturer, he was not very engaging and did not really provide emphasis on key concepts to make it stick. When explaining the concepts, he would "dilute" it with extra words or go off talking about "relevant" back story without wrapping it all up at the end. I had to review most of the videos a second time.
By Anthony S•
Jan 9, 2019
Some parts of the course were informative. Some were disappointing. Replaying it in my mind now that I'm done, I feel that the course dwelt on the flaws of financial markets, rather than being an explanation of their workings. It was an indictment of markets more than I would have expected, instead of being instructive toward them. There was a section toward the end on "critics of finance". Far less effort was made in defense of modern finance (a wonderful field).
By Emmanuel I•
Mar 14, 2019
I enjoyed the course thoroughly, it was a little difficult at first because my background isn't in finance. However, I pushed myself to understand the concepts and principles such that I started to enjoy it. The lectures were really engaging. Now I have foundational understanding of finance upon which I can build my knowledge and also my ability to make informed application.
By Maumau B•
Jun 29, 2019
You can never get bored with Professor Shiller. He is very passionate about how things work or how to make it happen, and will convince you that everything in life needed finance. He likes history and is a lifelong learner. I rated 5 stars because he made it simple for people to learn regardless of ages or education.
By BANSIBEN K•
Oct 26, 2021
By David S B•
Dec 9, 2018
Essential course for those who do not have a basic financial background and want to understand the basics of this world. Great professor who know how to explain complicate concepts in an easy way.