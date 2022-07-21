About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What Cybersecurity is

  • What an Operating System is

  • What Risk Management is

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Learning Path Introduction

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Cybersecurity Foundations

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 40 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Network Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 32 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Cloud Computing Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 43 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder