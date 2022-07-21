Chevron Left
Introduction to Cybersecurity Foundations by Infosec

About the Course

Most introductory or beginner level cybersecurity courses are not truly beginner level. Most of them assume some level of technical competence and expect that cybersecurity is not your first technical job role. However, as I've successfully mentored people coming from fields such as nursing, aviation (an airline pilot!), and real estate, I've learned that these people are underserved as far a true introduction. This Learning Path is an answer to that gap....
