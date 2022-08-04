About this Course

Intermediate Level

Some Linux knowledge, IT experience should be sufficient.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Linux
  • Cyberattacks
  • Security Information And Event Management (SIEM)
  • Ipv4
  • Packet Analyzer
Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Cyber Threat Hunting Techniques

1 hour to complete
13 videos (Total 51 min)
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Detect

2 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 125 min)
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Investigate

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 55 min)
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Remediate

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min)

