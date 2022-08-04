Learn repeatable, documentable cyber threat hunting methodologies and types of tools that will make your threat hunting more effective. This learning path progresses through six courses, in which you will build core hunting skills such as intelligence gathering, investigation techniques and remediation methods. Upon completion, you'll have the knowledge and skills to carry out cyber threat hunting activities with an organization that will ultimately deliver proactive defenses against possible debilitating data compromise.
Cyber Threat HuntingInfosec
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Some Linux knowledge, IT experience should be sufficient.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Linux
- Cyberattacks
- Security Information And Event Management (SIEM)
- Ipv4
- Packet Analyzer
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Some Linux knowledge, IT experience should be sufficient.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Cyber Threat Hunting Techniques
1 hour to complete
13 videos (Total 51 min)
2 hours to complete
Detect
2 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 125 min)
1 hour to complete
Investigate
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 55 min)
1 hour to complete
Remediate
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.