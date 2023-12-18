LearnQuest
Advanced Threat Hunting and Incident Response
LearnQuest

Advanced Threat Hunting and Incident Response

This course is part of Advanced Network Security Specialization

Taught in English

Vinay Kumar

Instructor: Vinay Kumar

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

9 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Advanced Network Security Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This course focuses on advanced techniques for detecting and responding to cybersecurity incidents. Participants will learn how to proactively hunt for threats within a network and how to conduct effective incident response when a security breach occurs. This course will give participants hands-on experience with real-world scenarios and tools, preparing them for the high-stakes world of threat hunting and incident response.

What's included

1 video2 readings

In the realm of cybersecurity, staying ahead of threats is paramount. This module provides a comprehensive understanding of threat hunting, including the process, objectives, techniques, and tools involved. Participants will learn how to identify signs of intrusion within network data, utilize key threat hunting tools and techniques, and critically evaluate the effectiveness of various threat hunting strategies.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module equips participants with the skills to formulate an incident response plan, apply essential tools and techniques for incident response, evaluate response effectiveness in different scenarios, and create a robust communication strategy to manage incidents.

What's included

4 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

This module provides participants with hands-on experience in simulating threat hunting and incident response in realistic scenarios. Participants will analyze the outcomes of these exercises, adapt strategies to varying situations, and formulate continuous improvement plans to enhance their threat hunting and incident response capabilities.

What's included

5 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Instructor

Vinay Kumar
LearnQuest
3 Courses669 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions