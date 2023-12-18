In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, organizations face escalating threats that demand advanced skills in threat hunting and incident response. This comprehensive course is designed to empower participants with advanced techniques to not only detect but effectively respond to cybersecurity incidents.
Advanced Threat Hunting and Incident Response
This course is part of Advanced Network Security Specialization
Taught in English
December 2023
9 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
This course focuses on advanced techniques for detecting and responding to cybersecurity incidents. Participants will learn how to proactively hunt for threats within a network and how to conduct effective incident response when a security breach occurs. This course will give participants hands-on experience with real-world scenarios and tools, preparing them for the high-stakes world of threat hunting and incident response.
1 video2 readings
In the realm of cybersecurity, staying ahead of threats is paramount. This module provides a comprehensive understanding of threat hunting, including the process, objectives, techniques, and tools involved. Participants will learn how to identify signs of intrusion within network data, utilize key threat hunting tools and techniques, and critically evaluate the effectiveness of various threat hunting strategies.
6 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This module equips participants with the skills to formulate an incident response plan, apply essential tools and techniques for incident response, evaluate response effectiveness in different scenarios, and create a robust communication strategy to manage incidents.
4 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
This module provides participants with hands-on experience in simulating threat hunting and incident response in realistic scenarios. Participants will analyze the outcomes of these exercises, adapt strategies to varying situations, and formulate continuous improvement plans to enhance their threat hunting and incident response capabilities.
5 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
