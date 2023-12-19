LearnQuest
Advanced Network Security Specialization
LearnQuest

Advanced Network Security Specialization

Learn advanced network security techniques. Gain an understanding of advanced security tools and systems to design secure networks

Taught in English

Vinay Kumar

Instructor: Vinay Kumar

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(8 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Next-Generation Firewalls and Intrusion Prevention

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Cyberattacks
Category: Network Security
Category: Network Management

Securing Cloud and Hybrid Networks

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Management
Category: Network Security
Category: Cloud Computing

Advanced Threat Hunting and Incident Response

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Security Incident Management
Category: Cyberattacks

Instructor

Vinay Kumar
LearnQuest
3 Courses688 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

