In this course, we take a look at what an actual operating system is. People often confuse operating systems with browsers and many other things. We take a look at Windows versus Linux versus MacOS and discuss how these operating systems evolved. We also get into some technical detail about the components that make up an operating system.
Operating System FoundationsInfosec
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Operating System Foundations
1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min)
1 hour to complete
Windows Command Line Foundations
1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min)
1 hour to complete
Linux Command line Foundations
1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min)
1 hour to complete
Pen Test Demo
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 25 min)
