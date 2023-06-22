Operating Systems Fundamentals

Covers all basic functions in Linux. Students first learn about Linux distributions and Copyleft. Then they learn to use shell commands to query the system for basic information and to get help from the operating system. The course covers Linux file systems, including managing disks and directories, working with absolute and relative paths, and how to organize, backup and restore files. Students learn to work with text files from the shell and use expressions to search files, directories and file contents. Students also learn about managing users and groups including passwords and user profiles. Students use security principles to set permissions and ownership. Finally, students learn to manage jobs, processes, the boot process, and system settings including SELinux. Students will build their own Linux machine using virtualization and use the machine for all labs. At the end of the course, students will complete a capstone project to demonstrate mastery of course material.
What you'll learn
Learners will master basic management of Linux from the command line including file management, operating system management and security.
Skills you'll gain
There are 9 modules in this course
In this module, students will learn basic information about the history of computers and Linux. Then students will explore simple shell commands and learn about virtualization.
What's included
13 videos12 readings3 quizzes4 discussion prompts
In this module, students will learn the structure of the Linux file system including understanding directories, paths, and naming conventions. They will also learn to search and backup content.
What's included
16 videos9 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts
In this module, students will learn how to manage text files from the shell. They will master the cat command and the vim Editor. They will learn how to search and filter text files, and work with text streams.
What's included
16 videos7 readings4 quizzes
In this module, students will learn about the default user and group accounts, and how to create new users and groups as well as manage passwords. Students will learn about user profiles and using the skeleton directory to set up a template for new profiles.
What's included
12 videos9 readings4 quizzes
In this module, students will learn about Linux permissions and ownership. Students will explore the default file and directory permissions, as well as how to change them. They will also master the basics of access control lists and flags.
What's included
11 videos5 readings3 quizzes
In this module students will learn about starting and stopping Linux, and managing services. They will explore processes and jobs, and learn to manage them throughout the lifecycle of the operating system.
What's included
4 videos16 readings5 quizzes
In this module students will learn about file systems, partitions, and the commands and utilities to manage them. Students will learn about mount points, swap space, local storage devices, journaling file systems and file system maintenance.
What's included
4 videos12 readings4 quizzes
In this module students will learn about system initialization, system logs, centralized logging and log file analysis. Students will also learn about Security-Enhanced Linux and security policies.
What's included
3 videos8 readings3 quizzes
Students will demonstrate mastery of the material by creating and uploading a capstone project.
2 videos1 peer review
2 videos1 peer review
Reviewed on Jun 21, 2023
