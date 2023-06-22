Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Operating Systems Fundamentals
Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Operating Systems Fundamentals

Shadow Farrell

Instructor: Shadow Farrell

What you'll learn

  • Learners will master basic management of Linux from the command line including file management, operating system management and security.

There are 9 modules in this course

In this module, students will learn basic information about the history of computers and Linux. Then students will explore simple shell commands and learn about virtualization.

What's included

13 videos12 readings3 quizzes4 discussion prompts

In this module, students will learn the structure of the Linux file system including understanding directories, paths, and naming conventions. They will also learn to search and backup content.

What's included

16 videos9 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, students will learn how to manage text files from the shell. They will master the cat command and the vim Editor. They will learn how to search and filter text files, and work with text streams.

What's included

16 videos7 readings4 quizzes

In this module, students will learn about the default user and group accounts, and how to create new users and groups as well as manage passwords. Students will learn about user profiles and using the skeleton directory to set up a template for new profiles.

What's included

12 videos9 readings4 quizzes

In this module, students will learn about Linux permissions and ownership. Students will explore the default file and directory permissions, as well as how to change them. They will also master the basics of access control lists and flags.

What's included

11 videos5 readings3 quizzes

In this module students will learn about starting and stopping Linux, and managing services. They will explore processes and jobs, and learn to manage them throughout the lifecycle of the operating system.

What's included

4 videos16 readings5 quizzes

In this module students will learn about file systems, partitions, and the commands and utilities to manage them. Students will learn about mount points, swap space, local storage devices, journaling file systems and file system maintenance.

What's included

4 videos12 readings4 quizzes

In this module students will learn about system initialization, system logs, centralized logging and log file analysis. Students will also learn about Security-Enhanced Linux and security policies.

What's included

3 videos8 readings3 quizzes

Students will demonstrate mastery of the material by creating and uploading a capstone project.

What's included

2 videos1 peer review

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.9 (17 ratings)
Shadow Farrell
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
6 Courses12,366 learners

