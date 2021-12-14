This course is the first of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as an information technology professional. In this course, you will be introduced to the Linux operating system. You will learn about the licensing model and several Linux distributions. We will go through some services delivered in the Linux operating system. We will conclude this course by looking at how to search and analyze text using command line tools in the operating system.
About this Course
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Linux Operating System
Welcome to Linux Operating System, the first course of the Linux Fundamentals specialization. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step to kick start your career in information technology. In the first week of the course, we will learn about the history of the Linux operating system, its unique licensing model and the major distributions that are available to use. By the end of this module, you will know how to choose a distribution, install it and login to the command line. So, let us get started!
Linux Services
In the second module of this course, we will discuss the services available in the Linux operating system. We will explore many services including web servers and database servers, among others. We will look at how you start and stop services from running in the Linux operating systems.
View, Create, Copy, Move and Remove Files
In the third module of this course, we will learn how manage files and directories in the Linux operating system. We will discuss how to view, create, copy, move and remove files. We will look at creating links for files and directories. Lastly, we will look at comparing text files.
Search and Analyze Text
In the fourth module of this course, we will touch on how we can combine commands together in Linux to create automatons and build new tools.
TOP REVIEWS FROM LINUX FUNDAMENTALS
Very clear and valuable instruction. Good introduction to Linux.
linux Fundamentel course was very helpful, Thankyou for such a great course
The course was fantastic I have learned something new. I would suggest to do other 3 courses as well to be good at linux administration and to earn LFCA certification.
Really a 3.5. I feel the videos need to explain certain concepts more as I had to learn them outside of this course.
About the Learning Linux for LFCA Certification Specialization
This specialization is intended for beginners to learn how to become proficient in Linux programming. It will prepare you for a role as an information technology professional by introducing you to the Linux operating system. You will explore creating security through backups and redundancy, securing the perimeter of your network and systems, and managing a system with the Linux OS installed.
