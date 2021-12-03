QJ
Mar 9, 2022
If you're new to Linux, the fundamental training here is good. I am now able to navigate command line with greater confidence and have some knowledge in how to edit and search file and folders.
VL
Apr 5, 2022
A good introduction to the basics of Linux. You can learn more about the history of the operating system and its distros, learn the basics of command line, the basics of processing with files.
By venkat b•
Dec 3, 2021
Excellent instructor. He contributed plenty of resources with the lectures which are great help . Thank you.
By MICHAEL G•
Feb 5, 2022
Just A big Hatsoff to Sir for the Linux knowledge and Coursera for the platform.
By Arjun C V•
Oct 31, 2021
I was looking for a nice Linux course and finally found this specialization. Course content and flow was execellent. Insructor's way of delivering content makes me to learn from him again and again. Looking forward to the remaining courses in the specialization.
By ELISEO J S M•
Mar 13, 2022
Great course, I'm looking forward LFCA and I think this is a great way to start.
By S L•
Dec 14, 2021
Very clear and valuable instruction. Good introduction to Linux.
By Marina E A•
Dec 13, 2021
My problem is not about the course. it's about Coursera grading policy. it is super easy to achieve the certificate without knowing anything
By Farhad K•
Dec 6, 2021
Limited examples and discussion of key methods and concepts. References to sources such as Wikipedia undermine the course, in fact none of the reading materials are adequately discussed or demonstrated in the lab.
By Quincy J•
Mar 10, 2022
By Vladyslav L•
Apr 6, 2022
By Ivan P•
Jan 1, 2022
I really happy that I found this course because this course indroduces you to Linux so easy. It it not hard for beginner to understand everything Aspen Olmsted tells. Thank you so much!!!
By Daniel O•
Jan 21, 2022
Covers the fundamentals. Includes a lot of great information. Glad I took this
By Qasim A•
Feb 22, 2022
linux Fundamentel course was very helpful, Thankyou for such a great course
By J'hon D•
Jan 3, 2022
Very informative, could use a little more in-depth 'how to' videos.
By Matthew H•
May 23, 2022
Great balance of video and text informatuon for Linux basics
By Nicholas A•
Dec 31, 2021
easy to understand, very helpful with the resources provided
By Sulaiman D•
Jan 24, 2022
best fudamental course ever theori with practical similiar
By Fredy R•
Jan 5, 2022
Great basic Linux overview, a lot of generally useful stuff
By NIVEA R•
Dec 23, 2021
The course is simple to understand and was very helpful.
By NADJI A l•
Mar 27, 2022
C'est une basic formation que tous devra faire. merci
By Pachipala K N•
Jan 17, 2022
Its a good one to get basic knowledge about the LINUX
By Karam S o•
May 6, 2022
great for hit the beginning of learning journey
By Richard C I•
Feb 18, 2022
the coure was precise and direct on point.
By The A•
Apr 2, 2022
je vraimment aimer participer a se cours
By Lenmar B•
May 9, 2022
Excellent program and very completely
By athar i•
Jan 25, 2022
Very informative. I enjoyed it.