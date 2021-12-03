Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux Fundamentals by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
244 ratings
61 reviews

About the Course

This course is the first of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as an information technology professional. In this course, you will be introduced to the Linux operating system. You will learn about the licensing model and several Linux distributions. We will go through some services delivered in the Linux operating system. We will conclude this course by looking at how to search and analyze text using command line tools in the operating system....

By venkat b

Dec 3, 2021

Excellent instructor. He contributed plenty of resources with the lectures which are great help . Thank you.

By MICHAEL G

Feb 5, 2022

Just A big Hatsoff to Sir for the Linux knowledge and Coursera for the platform.

By Arjun C V

Oct 31, 2021

I​ was looking for a nice Linux course and finally found this specialization. Course content and flow was execellent. Insructor's way of delivering content makes me to learn from him again and again. Looking forward to the remaining courses in the specialization.

By ELISEO J S M

Mar 13, 2022

Great course, I'm looking forward LFCA and I think this is a great way to start.

By S L

Dec 14, 2021

Very clear and valuable instruction. Good introduction to Linux.

By Marina E A

Dec 13, 2021

My problem is not about the course. it's about Coursera grading policy. it is super easy to achieve the certificate without knowing anything

By Farhad K

Dec 6, 2021

Limited examples and discussion of key methods and concepts. References to sources such as Wikipedia undermine the course, in fact none of the reading materials are adequately discussed or demonstrated in the lab.

By Quincy J

Mar 10, 2022

I​f you're new to Linux, the fundamental training here is good. I am now able to navigate command line with greater confidence and have some knowledge in how to edit and search file and folders.

By Vladyslav L

Apr 6, 2022

A good introduction to the basics of Linux. You can learn more about the history of the operating system and its distros, learn the basics of command line, the basics of processing with files.

By Ivan P

Jan 1, 2022

I really happy that I found this course because this course indroduces you to Linux so easy. It it not hard for beginner to understand everything Aspen Olmsted tells. Thank you so much!!!

By Daniel O

Jan 21, 2022

C​overs the fundamentals. Includes a lot of great information. Glad I took this

By Qasim A

Feb 22, 2022

linux Fundamentel course was very helpful, Thankyou for such a great course

By J'hon D

Jan 3, 2022

Very informative, could use a little more in-depth 'how to' videos.

By Matthew H

May 23, 2022

G​reat balance of video and text informatuon for Linux basics

By Nicholas A

Dec 31, 2021

easy to understand, very helpful with the resources provided

By Sulaiman D

Jan 24, 2022

b​est fudamental course ever theori with practical similiar

By Fredy R

Jan 5, 2022

Great basic Linux overview, a lot of generally useful stuff

By NIVEA R

Dec 23, 2021

The course is simple to understand and was very helpful.

By NADJI A l

Mar 27, 2022

C​'est une basic formation que tous devra faire. merci

By Pachipala K N

Jan 17, 2022

Its a good one to get basic knowledge about the LINUX

By Karam S o

May 6, 2022

great for hit the beginning of learning journey

By Richard C I

Feb 18, 2022

the coure was precise and direct on point.

By The A

Apr 2, 2022

je vraimment aimer participer a se cours

By Lenmar B

May 9, 2022

Excellent program and very completely

By athar i

Jan 25, 2022

Very informative. I enjoyed it.

