- creating links to files and directories
- updating packages
- managing Linux File Systems
- filtering text files
- applying permissions
- Cybersecurity
- Information Technology
- Linux
- Virtual Machine
- Version Control
- Hypervisor
- Use Case
Learning Linux for LFCA Certification Specialization
Become proficient with Linux. Learn Linux for LFCA Certification
Linux Fundamentals
This course is the first of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as an information technology professional. In this course, you will be introduced to the Linux operating system. You will learn about the licensing model and several Linux distributions. We will go through some services delivered in the Linux operating system. We will conclude this course by looking at how to search and analyze text using command line tools in the operating system.
Managing Linux Systems
In this course, we look at how to manage a system with the Linux operating system installed. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux.
Securing Linux Systems
In this course, we look at security and the Linux operating system. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux. This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for working as an information technology professional. In this course, you will be introduced to ownership, authentication, and authorization. We will drill into creating security through backups and redundancy. We concluded by looking at how to secure the perimeter of our network and systems.
Linux Cloud and DevOps
In this course, we look at Cloud, DevOps and the Linux operating system. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux. This course is the fourth course in a series that aims to prepare you for working as an information technology professional.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
