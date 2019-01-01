Profile

Aspen Olmsted

Professor and Program Director

    Bio

    Aspen Olmsted is a professor of practice and online program director at Simmons University in Boston, MA. He obtained a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from The University of South Carolina. Before his academic career, he was CEO of Alliance Software Corporation. Alliance Software developed N-Tier enterprise applications for the performing arts and humanities market. Dr Olmsted’s research focus is on the development of algorithms and architectures for distributed enterprise solutions that can guarantee security and correctness while maintaining high-availability. In his Secure Data Engineering Lab, Aspen mentors over a dozen graduate and undergraduate students each year.

    Courses

    Python Scripting: Dates, Classes and Collections

    Introduction to Python Scripting for DevOps

    DevOps and Build Automation with Python

    Foundations of Computer Science

    LCFA Practice Course

    LCFA Exam Preparation

    Introduction to Visual Basic Programming

    Visual Basic Programming: Classes and Collections

    Securing Linux Systems

    Linux Cloud and DevOps

    Visual Basic Programming: Inheritance and Polymorphism

    Linux Fundamentals

    Python Scripting: Files, Inheritance, and Databases

    Managing Linux Systems

