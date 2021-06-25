This course is the first course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the five main concepts in procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration. Labs will allow you to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson.
This course is part of the Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization
This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming.
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Console Input and Output
In this module, we roll up our sleeves and start coding! We will learn to use both IDLE to develop code and also to compile code from the command line. The Python scripts can be written on a Windows, Mac OS or Linux machine and I will show you how to do so. Our first programs will focus on reading input from the keyboard and outputting the results of the program to the console output.
Data Types
In the second module of this course, we will look at how computers store data during the execution of a program. We will look at storing whole numbers, decimal numbers, boolean values and strings. We will explore how you can convert between different types of variables. Lastly, we will look at how long a variable stays in existence and when it is visible to the pieces of the code.
Decision Branching
In the third module of this course, we will learn how to change the flow of a program’s execution based on a test. We will look at single tests utilizing if statements in our code. We follow up with multiple tests with the addition of the else clause. Lastly, we look at the case statement as an alternative expression of the flow of the program.
Iteration
In the fourth module of this course, we learn how to change the flow of our programs by repeating code iteratively. We will start with a look at loops that repeat a fixed number of times. We will follow up with writing loops that continue while a test is positive. Lastly, we will look at how we can modify the flow to immediately break from a loop or jump back to the test condition.
this really helped me understand were i need to go further on
Wonderful courses worked on with many pratice programs
It should have been more context related, I mean, this course contains nothing with DevOps. However the assignments are pretty challenging and beneficial.
About the Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization
In the first course, you will learn some of the concepts of procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration.
