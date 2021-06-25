About this Course

15,075 recent views
Course 1 of 4 in the
Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization
Beginner Level

This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems

Skills you will gain

  • Data Type
  • For Loop
  • Control Flow
Course 1 of 4 in the
Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization
Beginner Level

This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Console Input and Output

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Data Types

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Decision Branching

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Iteration

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes

