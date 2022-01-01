About this Specialization

In the first course, you will learn some of the concepts of procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration. The second course will introduce you to Advanced String Operations and Dates, Modeling Classes, Development of Classes and Collections. In the third course you'll learn about Files, Inheritance and external libraries. And in the final course we will look at several automation concepts in DevOps with Python.
Course 1

Course 2

Course 3

Course 4

