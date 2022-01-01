- Build Automation
- scripting
- Devops
- Python Programming
- Computer Programming
- Data Type
- For Loop
- Control Flow
- Programming Tool
- Software Engineering
- Data Structure
- inheritance (object-oriented programming)
Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization
Learn to develop and deploy software using Python. This specialization will provide you with foundation in the fundamentals of programming, including knowledge and skills essential for a career in software engineering, information technology and data science.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization, the hands-on labs in each course will allow you to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson. These labs are browser-based and do not require a local environment to be installed.
This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming.
This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Python Scripting for DevOps
This course is the first course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the five main concepts in procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration. Labs will allow you to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson.
Python Scripting: Dates, Classes and Collections
This course is the second course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the four main concepts in programming: Advanced String Operations and Dates, Modeling Classes, Development of Classes and Collections. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson.
Python Scripting: Files, Inheritance, and Databases
This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the three main concepts in programming: Files, Inheritance and external libaries. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson.
DevOps and Build Automation with Python
This course is the final course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course we will look at several automation concepts in DevOps with Python. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.