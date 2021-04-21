JR
Jun 25, 2021
this really helped me understand were i need to go further on
DD
Jan 21, 2022
Wonderful courses worked on with many pratice programs
By Murad B•
Apr 20, 2021
Thanks, for the content of the presentation but graded quizzes have questions with wrong answer, also there are questions related to Visual Basic.
By Jagmohan N•
Jul 16, 2021
Too basic - especially when the context is scripting for DevOps; Significant errors in quiz and assignments.
By Dan T•
Sep 21, 2021
I gave it two stars, since there is some redeeming value to the course, but overall, it's quite mediocre. There are typos throughout the course, plus many instances of code that wouldn't work within Python. In addition, there were two quizzes that were about Visual Basic, but since this is a Python course, they shouldn't have been in this course. There also were a few instances where the quizzes didn't give credit for the correct answers. Hopefully LearnQuest will fix all the issues, since then I think this could be a decent course. Until then, though, I'd stay away because there are far better Python courses out there than this one.
By Sun G•
Nov 20, 2021
Perfect trip of learning this course. As of today, several confused concepts have been clarified in my mind. This course is precise and useful, and the instructor is fully experienced. With practices online, I have done as well.
By Juan A R•
Jun 26, 2021
By diviya d•
Jan 22, 2022
By zeid g•
Nov 5, 2021
it's so good to learn from this course
By Maikel•
May 18, 2022
Well organised course
By Dayal G•
Dec 5, 2021
excellent course
By Serhii P•
May 7, 2022
Nice basics !
By poorni k•
Jan 27, 2022
Good
By Muhammed A D•
Feb 7, 2022
It should have been more context related, I mean, this course contains nothing with DevOps. However the assignments are pretty challenging and beneficial.
By anton b•
Jul 1, 2021
to basic if you have ever done anything with python before.. also some of the quizes contain questions related to Visual Basic NOT python.. please Fix for the poor beginners trying to do this course. There are also errors in some of the answers in the quizes.. the incorrect answere is the one that is supposed to be correct. I have flagged this everytime I found an error like this, so I hope this gets fixed.
By Sean•
Jul 17, 2021
The course is Lazy.
By Khaled e•
Dec 10, 2021
the course has a good potential for its contents, but it really lacked in term of the horrible typos and mistakes in the course. this had severe impact on otherwise a good course.
imagine getting questions about C# or VBA in a pythonm quiz, even some answers are not proofread at all . questions are repeated and i wish the labs are more interactive
By Charan R G•
Nov 17, 2021
HI , I liked the course content but the program assignmets are crappy and it was frustrating to see my correct program get 0 marks in the assignemnt I had to cancel the subscription, I reported and thought it would be fixed. But, unfortunately obody answered my quesries.
By Julen R C•
Mar 10, 2022
extremely basic and superficial. It does not touch on topics such as test automation or operating system scripting.
By Asim N•
May 5, 2022
Assignments are always marked incorrect.