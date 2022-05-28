This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the three main concepts in programming: Files, Inheritance and external libaries. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson.
Learners should have completed the previous course in the specialization: https://coursera.org/learn/python-scripting-dates-classes-collections
What you will learn
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
Skills you will gain
- inheritance (object-oriented programming)
- Python Programming
- Numpy
- Persist
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
File Input and Output
In this module, we look at how we can persist data to files so that it will exist beyond a single execution of a program. We will look at how we can write data to files in both text and binary formats. We follow-up with ways to read that data back into the state of an executing program.
Inheritance
In this module, we look at how to implement the is-a relationships we modeled earlier in our UML diagrams through the use of Inheritance. Inheritance provides additional ways to abstract code in taxonomies where base classes share code with specialized versions of the classes. We will add a discussion about exceptions work in Visual Basic now that we can discuss inheritance.
Python Libraries to Access Databases
In this module, we extend our scripting tool chest by looking at libraries available for Python to access a database.
Additional Python Libraries
In this module, we continue our exploration of tools available in Python scripting to solve information technology problems. We will explore libraries for plotting data, processing lists of data quickly and analyzing, cleaning, exploring, and manipulating data.
About the Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization
In the first course, you will learn some of the concepts of procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration.
