This course is the final course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course we will look at several automation concepts in DevOps with Python. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson.
This course is part of the Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization
Learners should ahave competed the previous course in the specialization:https://coursera.org/learn/python-scripting-files-inheritance-databases
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
- Unit Testing
- Integration Testing (I&T)
- Manual Testing
- Use Case
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Package Managers
In this module, we look at how we can install and utilize PIP to manage library packages.
Testing
In this module, we look at how to utilize Python for Testing. We will discuss automated and manual testing. We will discuss unit tests and integration testing. We will conclude with a look at writing unit tests.
Browser Automation
In this module, we extend our toolset of Python by looking at utilize Python to script the web browser. We look at the Python port of the puppeteer JavaScript headless library to Python in the library named pyppeteer.
Containers for Development
In this module, we look at containers. Containers allow developers to have a control environment to test and deploy their applications. We will specifically look at Docker and container automation with Python.
Comprehensive and necessary knowledge are in this course. Furthermore, I do need to do more practice to enrich.
I really enjoyed this course and the whole series!
In the first course, you will learn some of the concepts of procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration.
