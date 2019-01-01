Create React Forms Using Hooks
Pass the Form state up using the UseState Hook in the Parent
Create a simple Form using the UseState Hook
Use a UseEffect Hook to populate a Form
By the end of this project, you will Create React Forms Using Hooks. React Hooks were added so that state and lifecycle could be addressed within a React Functional component. This simplifies state and component lifecycle management. This project is for learners who want to gain a good foundation using React Hooks in a React Form to build a web application.
React Functional Component
UseState hook
React Class Component
React
UseEffect hook
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze existing React App to describe the need for React Hooks.
Create a simple Form using the UseState Hook.
Pass State to the Parent of the Form Component using React Hooks.
Practice Task: Quiz
Create a Selection Form using React Hooks.
Use a React Hook to Fetch Data for a Form.
Capstone Task: Create React Forms using Hooks.
