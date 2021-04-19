Chevron Left
Back to DevOps and Build Automation with Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for DevOps and Build Automation with Python by LearnQuest

4.0
stars
27 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This course is the final course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course we will look at several automation concepts in DevOps with Python. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson....

Top reviews

SG

Dec 2, 2021

Comprehensive and necessary knowledge are in this course. Furthermore, I do need to do more practice to enrich.

AW

May 19, 2021

I really enjoyed this course and the whole series!

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for DevOps and Build Automation with Python

By Ian d A

Apr 19, 2021

Extremely superficial course

By Bryan B

Sep 1, 2021

T​his course is a really lightweight talk about Python. If you are trying to learning Python starting from zero, this is not your course, ij you just want to review something about Python, this is your course.

By Sun G

Dec 3, 2021

C​omprehensive and necessary knowledge are in this course. Furthermore, I do need to do more practice to enrich.

By Anthony W

May 19, 2021

I really enjoyed this course and the whole series!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder