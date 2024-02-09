GitHub Actions allows you to automate your software development workflows and seamlessly integrate with GitHub. This 2-hour long project will guide you through the fundamentals of GitHub Actions, helping you leverage its automation capabilities for your projects. We’ll start by overviewing the core components of Actions including workflow files, jobs, steps, and runners. You’ll learn how to monitor and trigger workflows based on events like pushing code. We’ll walk through creating a simple starter workflow YAML file that clones a repository, sets up a language, and builds an application. To apply what you've learned, you’ll create and customize a workflow for your own project using reusable open source actions from GitHub Marketplace. Whether you're new to GitHub Actions or looking to expand your skills, this project will equip you with the knowledge and hands-on practice to implement automation best practices. You’ll gain practical experience configuring Actions for continuous integration, deployment, and other tasks to boost your productivity.
Introduction to GitHub Actions
Create a GitHub Action workflow file for automating tasks in a repository
Use the Marketplace to discover pre-made workflow files for your projects
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Fork an existing repository that lacks GitHub Actions automation. Choose between Rust or Python
Use the Marketplace to find an appropriate workflow file for the programming language project
Add the workflow file to the project and configure it
Trigger the workflow and inspect the results
Add other steps for linting and enhancing code quality
Some experience with programming languages is preferred but not required.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.