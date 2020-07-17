Testing and Debugging Python
Use Testing Framework.
Test Code.
Use a Debugger to Debug Code.
If you have seen any of the news lately, it is not hard to imagine why software bugs cost the economy billions of dollars per year as well as costing lives. The ability to test your code (and other’s code) is probably one of the most important skills to know as a developer. Knowing how to track down and fix bugs is also critical. Testing can mean adding print statements to output data at certain points in a program to visually check it. Testing can also involve developing separate programs to test the functionality of the code itself. In this course, you will create a Python application that implements a new sorting algorithm. You will also create a test to sort the algorithm, and use debugging to find bugs in the code. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Debugging
Software Testing
Python Programming
Unit Testing
Sorting
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create Python Code Stub
Select Testing Framework
Implement Function
Debug code
Finalize Tests
by DPAug 26, 2020
It's a short but a practical course I really recommend it. I hope a new course soon!!
by ECMar 19, 2021
I just Wanted to get started and with this course I really did. Very useful.
by AAJul 17, 2020
If the course was more long,it will be more beneficial for beginner learner in the field of testing
by TKSep 27, 2020
lovely tutorial. watch "bubble sort in 2 mintues" video in youtube b4 u watch 3rd vid of this project.
