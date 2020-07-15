Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Testing and Debugging Python by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
220 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

If you have seen any of the news lately, it is not hard to imagine why software bugs cost the economy billions of dollars per year as well as costing lives. The ability to test your code (and other’s code) is probably one of the most important skills to know as a developer. Knowing how to track down and fix bugs is also critical. Testing can mean adding print statements to output data at certain points in a program to visually check it. Testing can also involve developing separate programs to test the functionality of the code itself. In this course, you will create a Python application that implements a new sorting algorithm. You will also create a test to sort the algorithm, and use debugging to find bugs in the code. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

PV

Aug 16, 2020

I joined this course because i was not getting the testing part from algorithmic toolbox course. This course was as i expected. I was able to grasp all the concepts taught in this course.

DT

Jul 12, 2020

Full screen view may be provided. It is difficult to view the program in the Rhyme's split screen

By Rout B P

Jul 15, 2020

I am not happy with the project.

By Praveen V

Aug 17, 2020

By Dr. K T

Jul 13, 2020

By David P

Aug 27, 2020

It's a short but a practical course I really recommend it. I hope a new course soon!!

By Edgar C

Mar 20, 2021

I just Wanted to get started and with this course I really did. Very useful.

By Amol P

Jul 20, 2020

it was nice session on python and test environment.

By Charitha B S

Jun 17, 2020

Awesome and very interesting to learn

By Rohit M

Dec 4, 2020

Quick, easy and industry-relevant :D

By David C P R

Aug 13, 2020

Simple yet good as a starting point

By Gangone R

Jul 4, 2020

very useful course

By Hammad Y

Aug 1, 2020

Well done course

By Jesus M Z F

Jun 21, 2020

Excelente curso

By Md. T U B

Aug 10, 2020

excellent

By Doss D

Jun 23, 2020

Thank you

By Md. M

Jun 27, 2020

Great!

By Md. R Q S

Sep 20, 2020

great

By UMRAZ H

Jun 24, 2020

good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 18, 2020

nice

By Pratiksha S

Feb 20, 2022

5

By Tanvir I k

Sep 28, 2020

lovely tutorial.

watch "bubble sort in 2 mintues" video in youtube b4 u watch 3rd vid of this project.

By Amir a

Jul 18, 2020

If the course was more long,it will be more beneficial for beginner learner in the field of testing

By Prasad G

Jul 25, 2020

just right guided project. Instructor is good.

By Soham R S

Dec 5, 2021

its helpful

By Vinay K

Jun 17, 2020

good good

By Zachary P

Sep 14, 2021

Overall short project to explain better testing in python. The course itself needs to be cleaned up a bit by the instructor. David simply has things appear, and does not (on the randint) test show the full line. This is further made worse by not having a large enough screen or the ability to pop out the video or VScode into a second window. Though if all you are doing is following along, I would suggest opening VScode and performing the tests there.

