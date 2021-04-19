About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic Specialization
Beginner Level

This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming using the Visual Basic language.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems

  • Develop computer programs that utilize collections of variables to solve business and mathematical problems

  • Model Object Oriented Programs with UML class diagrams

Skills you will gain

  • Debugging
  • Visual Basic (VB)
  • computer science fundamentals
  • software modeling
  • Computer Programming
Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 minutes to complete

Specialization: Introduction to Computer Programming Visual Basic

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)
3 hours to complete

Algorithms, History of Computing and Algorithm Efficiency

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Computer Hardware and Organization

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Computer Networks, Cloud Computing and Information Security

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Systems Software, Databases and Automation

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic Specialization

Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic

