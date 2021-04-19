Welcome to Introduction to Programming: Visual Basic. In the course sequence you will learn to write programs that utilize both procedural and object oriented techniques to solve business problems. In the first course in the sequence we will provide you with a solid foundation in the computer science topics that are important to understand when programming Visual Basic. In courses two through four, we will role up our sleeves and start coding in Visual Basic. In these courses you need to have access to a computer that is running Windows, macOS or Linux with the .NET 5 installed. We will show you how to install .NET 5.
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
Develop computer programs that utilize collections of variables to solve business and mathematical problems
Model Object Oriented Programs with UML class diagrams
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Welcome to Foundations of Computer Science, the first course of the Key Technologies of Visual Basic Programming specialization. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step to kick start your career in computer programming.
Algorithms, History of Computing and Algorithm Efficiency
In the first week of the course, we will learn about algorithms and talk about problem solving using algorithms. We will also learn about some historical events in computation that lead us to where we are today. By the end of this module, you will know how to identify the different types of data analysis and their use cases. So, let's get started!
Computer Hardware and Organization
In the second module of this course, we will learn how computers utilize hardware to store data and execute instructions to carry out our algorithms. We will explore binary number systems, Boolean logic, computer circuits and control circuits. We will look at the primary machine architecture that has been used in all modern machines.
Computer Networks, Cloud Computing and Information Security
In the third module of this course, we will learn how connecting computers offers opportunities and challenges. We will discuss how computer communicate with each other and ways we can protect the computers while sending communication.
Systems Software, Databases and Automation
In the fourth module of this course, we will touch on some important remaining topics required to understand the place of the software we develop. We will dive into the low-level languages used in computing including assembler and machine language. We then will look at databases as most applications need to store data. Lastly, we will look at how automation and artificial intelligence will affect the programs we develop
The course was excellent but there were spelling errors in some of the content and one of the answers on a certain quiz was incorrect. But overall, the course is structured in a good way.
Excellent course and instructor had explained the concepts very clearly.
Enjoyable teaching. The quizzes seemed quite tricky considering how limited and short the videos were to learn the material. Thanks!
This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming, including the fundamental computer science knowledge and skills required for work in this field. Through 4 courses in this Specialization, you'll develop a foundation in the fundamentals of programming, including knowledge and skills essential for a career in information technology and data science.
