This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming, including the fundamental computer science knowledge and skills required for work in this field. Through 4 courses in this Specialization, you'll develop a foundation in the fundamentals of programming, including knowledge and skills essential for a career in information technology and data science. You'll use your own computer to install and configure Visual Basic, and after the course you'll be ready to continue working with your new Visual Basic skills!
English
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Foundations of Computer Science

Introduction to Visual Basic Programming

Visual Basic Programming: Classes and Collections

Visual Basic Programming: Inheritance and Polymorphism

