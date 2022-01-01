- Collections
Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic Specialization
Learn to program in Visual Basic. Master concepts and strategies and begin programming in Visual Basic
What you will learn
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
Develop computer programs that utilize collections of variables to solve business and mathematical problems
Model Object Oriented Programs with UML class diagrams
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will use new skills in various programming assignments designed to help you master the most used features of Visual Basic. Each programming assignment includes a video solution to ensure that you completely understand the concepts and are able to complete the tasks.
This program is for anyone who is looking to learn the fundamentals of computer programming and related technologies, whether for your own personal knowledge - passionate about data and tech, or to get an entry-level analytics position.
It is intended for anyone with general computer, applications, and internet knowledge.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Foundations of Computer Science
Welcome to Introduction to Programming: Visual Basic. In the course sequence you will learn to write programs that utilize both procedural and object oriented techniques to solve business problems. In the first course in the sequence we will provide you with a solid foundation in the computer science topics that are important to understand when programming Visual Basic. In courses two through four, we will role up our sleeves and start coding in Visual Basic. In these courses you need to have access to a computer that is running Windows, macOS or Linux with the .NET 5 installed. We will show you how to install .NET 5.
Introduction to Visual Basic Programming
This course is the second course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the five main concepts in procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson. Learners will need to have a local machine with any one of the following operating systems; Windows 7 SP1 or higher, macOS 10.1.13 or higher, or almost any version of Linux from the last several years. The learner will either need to download the free community edition of Visual Studio or the open source .NET Core installation. We will walk you through the process of getting your local environment set up as part of the course.
Visual Basic Programming: Classes and Collections
This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the four main concepts in programming: Advanced String Operations and Dates, Modeling Classes, Development of Classes and Collections. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson. Learners will need to have a local machine with any one of the following operating systems; Windows 7 SP1 or higher, macOS 10.1.13 or higher, or almost any version of Linux from the last several years. The learner will either need to download the free community edition of Visual Studio or the open source .NET Core installation.
Visual Basic Programming: Inheritance and Polymorphism
This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the four main concepts in programming: Advanced String Operations and Dates, Modeling Classes, Development of Classes and Collections. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson. Learners will need to have a local machine with any one of the following operating systems; Windows 7 SP1 or higher, macOS 10.1.13 or higher, or almost any version of Linux from the last several years. The learner will either need to download the free community edition of Visual Studio or the open source .NET Core installation.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
