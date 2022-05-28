About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic Specialization
Intermediate Level

This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • software modeling
  • Visual Basic (VB)
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic Specialization
Intermediate Level

This specialization is for anyone interested in learning more about computer programming.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Dates and Advanced Strings

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Modeling Classes

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Developing Classes

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Collections

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic Specialization

Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder