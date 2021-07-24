This course is the second course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the four main concepts in programming: Advanced String Operations and Dates, Modeling Classes, Development of Classes and Collections. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson.
Learners should have completed the previous course in the specialization: https://coursera.org/learn/python-scripting-intro.
Develop computer programs that utilize classes and objects to solve business and mathematical problems
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Dates and Advanced Strings
In this module, we continue our adventure coding! We will build on our skills by working with dates and time values. We will expand our abilities by looking at how to work with advance string operations. Lastly, we will explore was to format values for output.
Modeling Classes
In this module, we continue building out our programming toolset by adding the ability to abstract code and data. We begin to look at how classes are used to store both data and the operations on the data. In this module, we will not program, but we will model the classes in the Unified Modeling Language (UML). UML is a general-purpose, developmental, modeling language in the field of software engineering that is intended to provide a standard way to visualize the design of a system.
Developing Classes
In this module, we continue looking at abstraction utilizing classes. We will implement parts of the models we developed in the previous module. In this module we will implement the individual classes and one-to-one has-a relationships. In future modules we will implement the one-to-many has-a relationships and is-a relationships.
Collections
In this module, we add the ability to store multiple values in a single variable. We look at both low-level arrays and a few higher-level data structures used to store multiple variables. We will utilize the collections to implement classes with the one-to-many has-a relationships we discussed in our previous modeling module.
I like the way that the instructor explains the unknons in an understandable approach.
good course. gets straight to the point on each subject.
In the first course, you will learn some of the concepts of procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration.
