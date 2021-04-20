By venkat b•
Apr 20, 2021
Excellent course and instructor had explained the concepts very clearly.
By Nancy M•
Jul 7, 2021
was a great intro course
By ADITHYA N K•
Mar 29, 2022
It is very nice and the easy way they thaught us
By Mangalani N•
Feb 24, 2022
The course was excellent but there were spelling errors in some of the content and one of the answers on a certain quiz was incorrect. But overall, the course is structured in a good way.
By callan c•
Jan 26, 2022
Enjoyable teaching. The quizzes seemed quite tricky considering how limited and short the videos were to learn the material. Thanks!
By Ahmad•
Jun 17, 2021
دوة فيدة
By Dan T•
Nov 25, 2021
The course could have been decent because it gives a lot of great information, but there were far too many typos to take it seriously. It seemed like almost every page had at least one spelling mistake. Plus, one quiz question gave credit for the wrong answer. This gives me the impression that either the instructor or LearnQuest themselves don't care about quality since none of those issues should exist in the final product with proper proofreading. I think I spent just as much time sending bug reports during the course as I did actually doing the course material itself and that's plain ridiculous.
By Hammad M S•
Aug 14, 2021
The better way of learning programming is to write practice programs in IDEs