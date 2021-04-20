Chevron Left
Back to Foundations of Computer Science

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of Computer Science by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
38 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Introduction to Programming: Visual Basic. In the course sequence you will learn to write programs that utilize both procedural and object oriented techniques to solve business problems. In the first course in the sequence we will provide you with a solid foundation in the computer science topics that are important to understand when programming Visual Basic. In courses two through four, we will role up our sleeves and start coding in Visual Basic. In these courses you need to have access to a computer that is running Windows, macOS or Linux with the .NET 5 installed. We will show you how to install .NET 5....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Foundations of Computer Science

By venkat b

Apr 20, 2021

Excellent course and instructor had explained the concepts very clearly.

By Nancy M

Jul 7, 2021

was a great intro course

By ADITHYA N K

Mar 29, 2022

It is very nice and the easy way they thaught us

By Mangalani N

Feb 24, 2022

The course was excellent but there were spelling errors in some of the content and one of the answers on a certain quiz was incorrect. But overall, the course is structured in a good way.

By callan c

Jan 26, 2022

E​njoyable teaching. The quizzes seemed quite tricky considering how limited and short the videos were to learn the material. Thanks!

By Ahmad

Jun 17, 2021

دوة فيدة

By Dan T

Nov 25, 2021

The course could have been decent because it gives a lot of great information, but there were far too many typos to take it seriously. It seemed like almost every page had at least one spelling mistake. Plus, one quiz question gave credit for the wrong answer. This gives me the impression that either the instructor or LearnQuest themselves don't care about quality since none of those issues should exist in the final product with proper proofreading. I think I spent just as much time sending bug reports during the course as I did actually doing the course material itself and that's plain ridiculous.

By Hammad M S

Aug 14, 2021

The better way of learning programming is to write practice programs in IDEs

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder