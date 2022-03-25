In this course, we look at how to manage a system with the Linux operating system installed. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux.
This course is part of the Learning Linux for LFCA Certification Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Configure Network Connections
In this module, we look at how we can connect Linux computers together. We start by looking at Linux network configuration files. We then move to utilizing Linux command line tools to configure network connections. We will conclude the module by looking at both basic and advanced network troubleshooting.
Administering Users and Groups
In the second module of this course, we will look at how to manage users that are authorized to use the Linux system. We will group the users into administrative groups, so it is easier to manage the permissions for a set of users. We will look at how to configure the environment for each user. Lastly, we will look at how to interrogate information about users from the operating system.
Manage Disk Storage
In the third module of this course, we will learn how to manage devices available to the Linux system for long term storage. We start by looking at disk partitions and file systems. Next we think about how we mount file systems. Lastly, we look at how to monitor the file systems.
Managing Software Packages
In the fourth module of this course, we learn how to install application software on a Linux system. We will start with a look at downloading tar files and compiling them. We will follow up with thinking about software repositories. Lastly, we will look at installing and updating software packages from the repositories.
Reviews
- 5 stars59.45%
- 4 stars37.83%
- 2 stars2.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING LINUX SYSTEMS
Loved the lab reviews. Extremely helpful. Thank you!
good information will make it easier to pursue the Linux Cert+
About the Learning Linux for LFCA Certification Specialization
This specialization is intended for beginners to learn how to become proficient in Linux programming. It will prepare you for a role as an information technology professional by introducing you to the Linux operating system. You will explore creating security through backups and redundancy, securing the perimeter of your network and systems, and managing a system with the Linux OS installed.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.