Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Linux Systems by LearnQuest

4.5
stars
31 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we look at how to manage a system with the Linux operating system installed. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux....

GI

Mar 25, 2022

BB

Apr 19, 2022

By Ivan P

Jan 5, 2022

Continue being delighted by these courses and specialization. All the information is clear so a beginner is able to understand everything.

By Grey L

Mar 26, 2022

good information will make it easier to pursue the Linux Cert+

By Billy

Apr 20, 2022

Loved the lab reviews. Extremely helpful. Thank you!

By S L

Dec 15, 2021

Great intro to Linux

