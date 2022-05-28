About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • Information Technology
  • Linux
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Ownership and Permissions

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Administer Access and Authentication

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Logging & Backups

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Linux Firewalls

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

