Learner Reviews & Feedback for Securing Linux Systems by LearnQuest
4.6
stars
18 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
In this course, we look at security and the Linux operating system. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux. This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for working as an information technology professional. In this course, you will be introduced to ownership, authentication, and authorization. We will drill into creating security through backups and redundancy. We concluded by looking at how to secure the perimeter of our network and systems....