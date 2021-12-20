Chevron Left
Back to Securing Linux Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Securing Linux Systems by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
18 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we look at security and the Linux operating system. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux. This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for working as an information technology professional. In this course, you will be introduced to ownership, authentication, and authorization. We will drill into creating security through backups and redundancy. We concluded by looking at how to secure the perimeter of our network and systems....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Securing Linux Systems

By S L

Dec 20, 2021

Great intro to Linux.

By Suman K

Nov 25, 2021

Great Course

By RAJ K

Feb 12, 2022

excellent

By Kulvinder S

Mar 4, 2022

Need some more practical commands for practice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder