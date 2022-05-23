This course aims to prepare you for working as an information technology professional. In this course, we will be drill into the domains on the Linux Foundations Certified IT Associate exam.
Skills you will gain
- Public Key Infrastructure
- Hypervisor
- Private Network
- Backup
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Linux Fundamentals Domain
In this first module of the course, we will focus on the domain competencies required in the Linux Fundamentals and System Administration Fundamentals sections of the exam.
Cloud Computing Fundamentals
In this module of the course, we will focus on the domain competencies required in the Linux Cloud Computing Fundamentals and the Security Fundamentals sections of the exam.
DevOps Fundamentals
In this module, we will focus on the domain competencies required in the Linux DevOps Fundamentals and the Supporting Applications and Developers sections of the exam.
