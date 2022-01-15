In this course, we look at Cloud, DevOps and the Linux operating system. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux. This course is the fourth course in a series that aims to prepare you for working as an information technology professional.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Cloud Computing Models
In this module, we look at different cloud computing models. We start with a look at Software-as-a-Service. Next, we move on to Infrastructure-as-a-Service and think about the rule of Linux in all the IAAS services available. Lastly, we look at Platform-as-a-Service and how Linux can play a crucial role in future PAAS offerings.
Virtualization
In this module, we look at how to virtualize guest operating systems running under a Linux host operating system. We will differentiate different types of hypervisors used for the virtualization process. Next, we will look at managing virtual machines running in a host Linux system, bootstrapping new installations and finally we will consider how to virtualize the network connections.
Version Control
In this module, we look at how we can manage versions of source control in the cloud using the Git version control system. We will talk about version control at an abstract level and then drill into the details on how to commit source code to a Git repository and then follow up with how to merge different versions in Git.
DevOps Basics
In this module, we look at DevOps and the use of Linux and the cloud. We will think about containers and how we can orchestrate their configuration to replicate environments for the testing and deployment of software.
Just an overview of the topics. Could have explained tools in detail
This specialization is intended for beginners to learn how to become proficient in Linux programming. It will prepare you for a role as an information technology professional by introducing you to the Linux operating system. You will explore creating security through backups and redundancy, securing the perimeter of your network and systems, and managing a system with the Linux OS installed.
