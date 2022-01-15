About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Learning Linux for LFCA Certification Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Virtual Machine
  • Version Control
  • Hypervisor
  • Use Case
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Cloud Computing Models

Week 2

Virtualization

Week 3

Version Control

Week 4

DevOps Basics

