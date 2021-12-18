Chevron Left
4.4
stars
28 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we look at Cloud, DevOps and the Linux operating system. The course material is a good for anyone preparing for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam or just interested in learning more about Linux. This course is the fourth course in a series that aims to prepare you for working as an information technology professional....
By S L

Dec 17, 2021

Great introduction to Cloud computing

By Jason N

Apr 18, 2022

Strong beginning but inthe later courses the teacher is just reading from the text on the screens and some of the info seems to be more related to software development practices and could be used accross other non linux systems. So in the later courses it just felt disconnected from the details of linux learning.

By Amanda M

Mar 26, 2022

Great class!

By КОЧЕРГИН А А

Feb 6, 2022

Super!

By ELISEO J S M

Apr 17, 2022

Good but I don't like pretty much the way videos were done (sometimes just feels like teacher is just reading). Anyways good content. Hope I can get my LFCA succesfully.

By Nilansh A

Jan 16, 2022

Just an overview of the topics. Could have explained tools in detail

