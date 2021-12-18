By S L•
Dec 17, 2021
Great introduction to Cloud computing
By Jason N•
Apr 18, 2022
Strong beginning but inthe later courses the teacher is just reading from the text on the screens and some of the info seems to be more related to software development practices and could be used accross other non linux systems. So in the later courses it just felt disconnected from the details of linux learning.
By Amanda M•
Mar 26, 2022
Great class!
By КОЧЕРГИН А А•
Feb 6, 2022
Super!
By ELISEO J S M•
Apr 17, 2022
Good but I don't like pretty much the way videos were done (sometimes just feels like teacher is just reading). Anyways good content. Hope I can get my LFCA succesfully.
By Nilansh A•
Jan 16, 2022
Just an overview of the topics. Could have explained tools in detail