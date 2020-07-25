Chevron Left
Back to The Foundations of Cybersecurity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Foundations of Cybersecurity by University System of Georgia

4.7
stars
382 ratings
89 reviews

About the Course

In order to manage the cybersecurity function business, you must first understand its language and its environment. This course covers the foundations of cybersecurity, including threats and vulnerabilities as well as the tools, technologies, and strategies used to manage it. After completing this course, a learner will be able to: ● Define key concepts and terminology in Cybersecurity ● Identify threats to cybersecurity ● Identify strategies to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in information assets ● Identify the systemic components (including personnel) necessary for an effective cybersecurity program...

Top reviews

DG

Jan 17, 2021

Great Foundation intro to cybersecurity. provided great knowledge about cyber security and inspiring to go deep into this fascinating world of cyber security. thank you!

KN

Sep 4, 2020

This is a great basic course for those without a lot of technical knowledge. It gives a good overview of cybersecurity practices in a large or medium-size organization.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 90 Reviews for The Foundations of Cybersecurity

By Ajit D

Jul 24, 2020

Good foundational course at the right pace. Noticed several mistakes (incorrect choices marked correct) in the final quiz! I hope the instructors are able to correct these small errors.

By Abdullah B K B

Aug 3, 2020

Really very good for the biginners to get started with the cybersecurity.

By Robert G

Oct 22, 2020

Compared to most courses on COURSERA the content was well organized and easy to follow. The quizzes ensure you have a grasp of the knowledge and actually reinforce some good knowledge that otherwise may not have been retained. I recommend this course for a beginner in the field.

By usmandahiru m

Nov 3, 2020

this course covers the foundations of cybersecurity, including threats and vulnerabilities as well as the tools, technologies, and strategies used to manage it.

By SARAH Y V

Sep 3, 2020

The course is wonderful, gives a deep knowledge about foundations of cybersecurity. Thank you

By Christopher M

Oct 27, 2020

It was an intensive but informative course!

By Minor A R

Sep 22, 2020

Excellent Content and explication

By Amelia S

Aug 7, 2020

great, inspiring and update

By Aung T K

Sep 20, 2020

Nice for beginners

By Ankitkumar D P

Jul 14, 2020

It is a good course. I learner about this course.

By Caroline d B

Oct 26, 2020

Cybersecurity basics in a nutshell and very easy to comprehend.

By Dhanu G

Jan 18, 2021

Great Foundation intro to cybersecurity. provided great knowledge about cyber security and inspiring to go deep into this fascinating world of cyber security. thank you!

By Karl N

Sep 5, 2020

This is a great basic course for those without a lot of technical knowledge. It gives a good overview of cybersecurity practices in a large or medium-size organization.

By Angelica L C

Mar 2, 2021

The course is very beginner friendly. I am not a very computer minded person, but studying this course made it possible for me to understand these terms. Thank You.

By Jessica V

Dec 3, 2020

Great intro to what cyber security is. The talking was quite robotic but its was presented in an understandable way. This course is a great starting point.

By Mohamed H J

Sep 3, 2020

am highly and deeply apreciating to Coursera for your best course preparation and exactly best of your coursera website development

By Asad Z

Jan 20, 2021

Great learning, easy to understand delivery and details. Learned and refreshed lots of concepts. Thank you.

By Mark Z

Nov 26, 2020

Thank you very. This is very helpful to me, I learned a lot from this course on cybersecurity

By Jermaine R

Dec 8, 2020

Very Straight Forward! Learned so much with in a month and great to add to my business.

By Cherelle S Y C

Nov 30, 2020

Basic. Easy to understand. Good for those who have 0 knowledge on cybersecurity.

By Mehul R

Feb 19, 2021

Fabulous ... Learn much about cyber-security and protection technics.

By EDSON M V C

Sep 30, 2020

Excelente curso, gracias por los conocimientos entregados.

By Wesley L

Jan 31, 2021

Thorough overview of the basic language of cybersecurity.

By Etienne A H

Nov 30, 2020

Thank you so much for providing the valuable information

By miguel m

Sep 28, 2020

Thank you so much, I really enjoyed this course 🙏🏽

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder