DG
Jan 17, 2021
Great Foundation intro to cybersecurity. provided great knowledge about cyber security and inspiring to go deep into this fascinating world of cyber security. thank you!
KN
Sep 4, 2020
This is a great basic course for those without a lot of technical knowledge. It gives a good overview of cybersecurity practices in a large or medium-size organization.
By Ajit D•
Jul 24, 2020
Good foundational course at the right pace. Noticed several mistakes (incorrect choices marked correct) in the final quiz! I hope the instructors are able to correct these small errors.
By Abdullah B K B•
Aug 3, 2020
Really very good for the biginners to get started with the cybersecurity.
By Robert G•
Oct 22, 2020
Compared to most courses on COURSERA the content was well organized and easy to follow. The quizzes ensure you have a grasp of the knowledge and actually reinforce some good knowledge that otherwise may not have been retained. I recommend this course for a beginner in the field.
By usmandahiru m•
Nov 3, 2020
this course covers the foundations of cybersecurity, including threats and vulnerabilities as well as the tools, technologies, and strategies used to manage it.
By SARAH Y V•
Sep 3, 2020
The course is wonderful, gives a deep knowledge about foundations of cybersecurity. Thank you
By Christopher M•
Oct 27, 2020
It was an intensive but informative course!
By Minor A R•
Sep 22, 2020
Excellent Content and explication
By Amelia S•
Aug 7, 2020
great, inspiring and update
By Aung T K•
Sep 20, 2020
Nice for beginners
By Ankitkumar D P•
Jul 14, 2020
It is a good course. I learner about this course.
By Caroline d B•
Oct 26, 2020
Cybersecurity basics in a nutshell and very easy to comprehend.
By Dhanu G•
Jan 18, 2021
By Karl N•
Sep 5, 2020
By Angelica L C•
Mar 2, 2021
The course is very beginner friendly. I am not a very computer minded person, but studying this course made it possible for me to understand these terms. Thank You.
By Jessica V•
Dec 3, 2020
Great intro to what cyber security is. The talking was quite robotic but its was presented in an understandable way. This course is a great starting point.
By Mohamed H J•
Sep 3, 2020
am highly and deeply apreciating to Coursera for your best course preparation and exactly best of your coursera website development
By Asad Z•
Jan 20, 2021
Great learning, easy to understand delivery and details. Learned and refreshed lots of concepts. Thank you.
By Mark Z•
Nov 26, 2020
Thank you very. This is very helpful to me, I learned a lot from this course on cybersecurity
By Jermaine R•
Dec 8, 2020
Very Straight Forward! Learned so much with in a month and great to add to my business.
By Cherelle S Y C•
Nov 30, 2020
Basic. Easy to understand. Good for those who have 0 knowledge on cybersecurity.
By Mehul R•
Feb 19, 2021
Fabulous ... Learn much about cyber-security and protection technics.
By EDSON M V C•
Sep 30, 2020
Excelente curso, gracias por los conocimientos entregados.
By Wesley L•
Jan 31, 2021
Thorough overview of the basic language of cybersecurity.
By Etienne A H•
Nov 30, 2020
Thank you so much for providing the valuable information
By miguel m•
Sep 28, 2020
Thank you so much, I really enjoyed this course 🙏🏽