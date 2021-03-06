SK
Sep 2, 2021
It was amazing course. I really learned a-lot of things about job search and interview process
CJ
Feb 3, 2022
great information knowing all about cybersecurity questions.
By MOHAMMAD N E 1•
Mar 6, 2021
Truly informative and amazing. I was wondering what should I aim for and how should I start the journey in cybersecurity if I want to follow my curiosity in this huge domain of this digital world. This course gave me an overview of the cyber-industry, cyber-security departments, Roles, What are the requirements for those roles and how i could be selected for what I aspire for. Lots of gratitude to the instructors and everyone who were involved in the building process of such an amazing course.
By Sajjad K•
Sep 3, 2021
By Chinonso J•
Feb 4, 2022
By Lamar O•
Feb 25, 2021
A great place to begin your research for finding an entry level cyber security position. Great tips about interviewing. I appreciate the video feedback from security hiring managers and HR. I used several of the suggested techniques for my first job, TCP and OSI model and how to protect layer 2, 3 questions during my interview.