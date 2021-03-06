Chevron Left
Are you planning to have a career in cybersecurity? This course can help you plan your preparation for such a career as well as give some advice on finding positions and landing a position. After completing this course, a learner will be able to: • Define the cybersecurity field and describe its variations. • Describe the need for qualified cybersecurity professionals in U.S. and global organizations. • Discuss the cybersecurity professional’s role in an organization’s cybersecurity effort. • Describe the NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework and the use as a cybersecurity career development tool. • Explain the structure, location, and responsibilities of the cybersecurity department in a traditional versus non-traditional organization. • List and explain the knowledge preparation for the cybersecurity professional from an education versus training perspective. • List and describe the various cybersecurity certifications available to cybersecurity professionals and differentiate their suitability based on the professional’s career status. • Describe the process and resources for finding the perfect cybersecurity job. • Discuss the expectations and issues associated with the long-term cybersecurity career....

By MOHAMMAD N E 1

Mar 6, 2021

Truly informative and amazing. I was wondering what should I aim for and how should I start the journey in cybersecurity if I want to follow my curiosity in this huge domain of this digital world. This course gave me an overview of the cyber-industry, cyber-security departments, Roles, What are the requirements for those roles and how i could be selected for what I aspire for. Lots of gratitude to the instructors and everyone who were involved in the building process of such an amazing course.

By Sajjad K

Sep 3, 2021

It was amazing course. I really learned a-lot of things about job search and interview process

By Chinonso J

Feb 4, 2022

great information knowing all about cybersecurity questions.

By Lamar O

Feb 25, 2021

A great place to begin your research for finding an entry level cyber security position. Great tips about interviewing. I appreciate the video feedback from security hiring managers and HR. I used several of the suggested techniques for my first job, TCP and OSI model and how to protect layer 2, 3 questions during my interview.

