About this Course

Beginner Level

하나 이상의 최신 고급 프로그래밍 언어 지식

Approx. 15 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 수강생은 블록체인의 기본 개념을 이해하고 이러한 프로그램 개념을 블록체인에 적용할 수 있게 됩니다.

Instructor

Offered by

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

블록체인의 정의

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

이더리움 블록체인

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

알고리즘과 기술

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

신뢰 요소

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes

