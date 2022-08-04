블록체인 전문화의 첫 번째 과정은 블록체인 기술의 필수 개념에 대한 광범위한 개요를 제공합니다. 이는 비트코인 프로토콜에 이어 이더리움 프로토콜을 탐색함으로써 애플리케이션 및 프로그래밍 개발에 필요한 기반을 마련해 줍니다. 개인 이더리움 블록체인에서 노드 생성, 계정 생성, 계정 잠금 해제, 채굴, 거래, 이더 전송, 잔액 조회 등에 필요한 지식을 갖추게 됩니다.
What you will learn
수강생은 블록체인의 기본 개념을 이해하고 이러한 프로그램 개념을 블록체인에 적용할 수 있게 됩니다.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
블록체인의 정의
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete
이더리움 블록체인
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
3 hours to complete
알고리즘과 기술
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete
신뢰 요소
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
