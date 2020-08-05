This third course of the Blockchain specialization prepares you to design and develop end-to-end decentralized applications (Dapps) – which provide anyone with access to the blockchain’s features and services. You will use Truffle IDE, smart contracts, a simple web client and a MetaMask client. You will learn about the architecture of a Dapp: the front-end client interface, backed by the blockchain and smart contracts. The course covers the basic design of a Dapp, Truffle development process and commands (init, develop, test and migrate), test-driven development of Dapp, Dapp application models and emerging standards that are essential for predictable Dapp behavior.
This course is part of the Blockchain Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Knowledge of at least one modern, high-level programming language is required. Prerequisites include: "Blockchain Basics" and "Smart Contracts".
What you will learn
This third course of the Blockchain specialization prepares you to design and develop end-to-end decentralized applications (Dapps).
Skills you will gain
- MetaMask client
- Blockchain
- Decentralized Applications
- Truffle IDE
- Smart Contract
Knowledge of at least one modern, high-level programming language is required. Prerequisites include: "Blockchain Basics" and "Smart Contracts".
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Decentralized Applications (Dapps)
We will explore the notion of the blockchain server as the foundation for a Decentralized Application. We will demonstrate how to install the blockchain server and establish a peer-to-peer network of nodes. It is a common practice to develop and test a Dapp on a local test network before deploying it on a public network.
Truffle Development
We'll explore the user-friendly environment that Truffle provides for developing and testing a Dapp. We'll explore further the truffle commands such as: develop, init, compile, migrate, test - all with truffle in front of them and with any parameters. This module will illustrate the steps needed in developing and testing a complete Dapp.
Design Improvements
In this module, we will discuss a few of the many best practices exclusive to smart contracts and Dapps that will improve your basic Dapp design.
Application Models & Standards
We will discuss Ethereum Improvement Proposal and the ERC process that are essential for keeping Ethereum blockchain updated. We will also explore the standard ERC 20 for token Dapps and ERC 721 for non-fungible tokens.
Reviews
- 5 stars66.91%
- 4 stars22.93%
- 3 stars6.48%
- 2 stars2.25%
- 1 star1.40%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DECENTRALIZED APPLICATIONS (DAPPS)
course is good, but the code use in this course is quite old now. I think instructor should replace these code and demo
Excellent overview of D-APPS and Smart contract testing. However, the project VM experience could be vastly improved. The VM is very slow to load and execute commands.
Great course especially if you follow the readings religiously. Only thing is the exercise and snippet are outdated, but that helps in exploring so you don't do copy paste :)
The Course Practical materials are old and don't work properly. It will be really helpful if the instructors update the Ethereum.ova VM
About the Blockchain Specialization
This specialization introduces blockchain, a revolutionary technology that enables peer-to-peer transfer of digital assets without any intermediaries, and is predicted to be just as impactful as the Internet. More specifically, it prepares learners to program on the Ethereum blockchain. The four courses provide learners with (i) an understanding and working knowledge of foundational blockchain concepts, (ii) a skill set for designing and implementing smart contracts, (iii) methods for developing decentralized applications on the blockchain, and (iv) information about the ongoing specific industry-wide blockchain frameworks.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Who is this class for?
Are there any prerequisites?
Are there any hardware requirements?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.