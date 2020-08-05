About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Blockchain Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of at least one modern, high-level programming language is required. Prerequisites include: "Blockchain Basics" and "Smart Contracts".

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • This third course of the Blockchain specialization prepares you to design and develop end-to-end decentralized applications (Dapps).

Skills you will gain

  • MetaMask client
  • Blockchain
  • Decentralized Applications
  • Truffle IDE
  • Smart Contract
University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Decentralized Applications (Dapps)

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Truffle Development

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Design Improvements

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Application Models & Standards

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

