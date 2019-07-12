SR
Dec 28, 2019
it would have been nice if the instructor has included the instructions for truffle+ganache installation for local machine. Truffle works great on a native machine over vm! thanks!
AM
Apr 28, 2021
A very helpful course filled with practical knowledge on the way to become a successful blockchain developer, moreover when the open source material on this domain is abysmal.
By Randhir N•
Jul 12, 2019
Presentation by instructor is not good. Assignment is confusing
By Chan K K•
Jul 18, 2019
The course in unmaintained. Lecture said the software updates too fast, so they hang with an old version. However, it is incompatible with its external resources. Students spend time finding fixes, instead of learning.
By Rahul R•
May 7, 2019
Instructor teaching process is too simple. I like this course. But syallbus is too short.
By Javier L C C•
Aug 8, 2019
Very basic, it was more informative than practical
By Devendran M•
Jul 27, 2019
The course structure is concise yet insightful in nature. It allows you to explore, experiment and learn through that process.
By Vaibhav S•
Jul 26, 2019
It is an interesting and good course.
The course gives detailed knowledge about smart contract best practices and the Dapps.
By varun C•
Feb 9, 2020
Well designed course for Beginners to start with DApp development on Ethereum with High-level Language called Solidity.
By Забабурин С В•
Jun 4, 2019
Этот курс дал всю основу для того, что бы можно было развивать свои навыки практически без ограничений.
By Mubashar I•
Mar 25, 2019
Very nice course, I learned how to program in solidty and testing by writing JS code.
By Ian C•
Feb 10, 2020
Great Course, let people have excellent learning about Blockchain and DApp.
By Sintyadi T•
Dec 26, 2018
It is all perfect. The only downside is that I am not that good with js :D
By Ivelin I•
Aug 3, 2018
Great hands on intro to developing Dapps for Ethereum with Truffle.
By Luis G L G•
Oct 21, 2018
Exccellent course, very motivating, well organized and structured.
By Shreyas G•
Mar 31, 2020
The topics covered are extensive and address the core fundamentals of Ethereum Dapps. However there is a lot of versioning issues with nodejs, npm, solidity, metamask and truffle. A lot of changes in the software, syntax and versions has happened since the course has released. For instance, the use of Ganache UI. Also it would have been better if there were a section on debugging the various errors which happen in the installation process. Lastly, it would have been more prudent to include a front end development and linking section also. That being said the course does manage to cover dozens of topics and provide knowledgeable insight in Dapps and Ethereum. Well paced and brilliantly taught. 4 stars for that.
By Theodore T•
Nov 19, 2018
The 3rd course in this specialization continues building on the previous one. The programming assignment is intimidating at first glance, especially if you are not used in JavaScript style syntax and programming. As usual, with some effort someone is able to overcome all challenges. Again, in order to acquire a more in-depth look in these concepts, personal dedication and effort is required beyond the minimal time-commitment stated in the course's review
By Raheel A M•
Apr 17, 2020
I had a good understanding of blockchain basics and working of etherum, i am one kind of person who always worked with one language, the integration of multiple languages always made me puzzled. This course helped me and guided through the whole process very smoothly. Now i understand the use of several platforms like truffle, metamask, blockchain server, solidity, smart contracts, test cases etc.. Thank mam..
By Ndrs L•
Aug 8, 2021
The course gives a great overview, but I'm missing more details about
Frontend <-> Smart Contract interaction
Embedding of Libraries into a Smart Contract
Integration and/or usage of Layer 2 Solutions
Implementation of an Oracle
Design and Usage of Events in Frontend Applications
(Security) Design Patterns such as global singleton by a Fabric
By mischelle m•
Sep 26, 2018
I am enjoying thid course so much because the material and instructor provide clear instructions and information to make learning fun and easy. I am an older student and I am very anxious about learning. I am planning to take as many courses as possible to further my growth and development within the Block Chain Industry.
By Acyuta C•
Nov 30, 2018
Great course, somewhat more challenging and involved than previous courses in this specialization.
Once you are done with the testing, you will feel very confident that you can write, debug and test Solidity smart contracts, no doubt!
Thank you for such great work and effort creating this course.
By sales s•
May 13, 2021
I always wish to find such a platform, where i can test my skills.
And i am surprise to know coursera has all the functionalities and courses i was looking for.
i really enjoyed synchronizing my knowledge with a professional certification.
By Saranyan S R•
Dec 29, 2019
By Abhinaba M•
Apr 29, 2021
By Ramon P T S•
Sep 11, 2020
This was a wonderful course. What I wished I knew before taking it was javascript. The programming which required knowledge of it was what made this course difficult for me.
By ddidsa•
Jan 25, 2022
The materials need to be updated to latest versions. Even you cannot modify the materials yet, may be, you can answer more regulary to the questions in the forum.
By Zakir U S•
Nov 15, 2018
I really enjoyed the course. I like ma'am bina ramamurthy teaching style, to give the student a clear understanding of each topic.Thanks very much for this course.