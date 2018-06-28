About this Course

115,047 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Blockchain Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of at least one modern, high-level programming language is required, as well as completion of the course titled, "Blockchain Basics".

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • This second course of the Blockchain specialization will help you design, code, deploy and execute a smart contract.

Skills you will gain

  • Cryptocurrency
  • Blockchain
  • Solidity
  • Smart Contract
  • Remix IDE
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Blockchain Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of at least one modern, high-level programming language is required, as well as completion of the course titled, "Blockchain Basics".

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University at Buffalo

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(8,258 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Smart Contract Basics

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Solidity

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Putting it all Together

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Best Practices

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SMART CONTRACTS

View all reviews

About the Blockchain Specialization

Blockchain

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder